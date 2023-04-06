Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) PT Lowered to $5.00

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 293.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Movella Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of MVLA stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Movella has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Movella Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.

