Contrasting Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Entrée Resources and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.95, indicating a potential upside of 96.88%. New Found Gold has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.68%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than New Found Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.1% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Entrée Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Entrée Resources and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -102.83% New Found Gold N/A -107.72% -85.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and New Found Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$9.06 million ($0.05) -19.81 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.41) -12.66

Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Found Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and mining of gold. Its projects include Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

