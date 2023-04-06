Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $227.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on SAIA. Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.19.
Saia Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.67. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Saia
In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Saia by 157.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,625 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 219,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,986,000 after purchasing an additional 184,418 shares during the period.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
