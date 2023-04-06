Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $227.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAIA. Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.19.

Saia Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.67. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Saia by 157.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,625 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 219,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,986,000 after purchasing an additional 184,418 shares during the period.

About Saia



Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

