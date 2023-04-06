Maxim Group Downgrades Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) to Hold

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of RCRT opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Recruiter.com Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.56.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.