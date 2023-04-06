Head to Head Review: Microvast (MVST) and The Competition

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Microvast to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -56.46% -12.40% -9.77%

Volatility & Risk

Microvast has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million -$158.20 million -2.36 Microvast Competitors $688.30 million $9.21 million 4.13

This table compares Microvast and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Microvast’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Microvast and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microvast Competitors 77 463 1003 51 2.64

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 540.00%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 41.40%. Given Microvast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microvast rivals beat Microvast on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

