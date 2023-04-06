Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Lowered to $339.00 at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $339.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.05.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $324.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.