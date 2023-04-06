Reviewing Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) and Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Piper Jaffray Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A Piper Jaffray Companies $800.99 million 1.43 $57.04 million $6.13 12.99

Piper Jaffray Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Jaffray Companies has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dune Acquisition and Piper Jaffray Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Piper Jaffray Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -111.92% 10.36% Piper Jaffray Companies 10.99% 12.26% 7.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piper Jaffray Companies beats Dune Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

