Analyzing Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) & Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wendel and Brookfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendel 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wendel presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Wendel.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wendel pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Wendel pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

12.6% of Wendel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wendel and Brookfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendel N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wendel and Brookfield Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wendel N/A N/A N/A $1.70 61.80 Brookfield Infrastructure $1.89 billion 2.68 $159.26 million $1.44 31.78

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Wendel. Brookfield Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wendel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats Wendel on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wendel

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors. The company was founded in 1704 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 3.9 million gas and electricity connections; and 61,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

