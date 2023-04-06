Contrasting Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Global Self Storage pays out 152.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Highwoods Properties pays out 136.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Highwoods Properties 0 5 2 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Self Storage and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.40%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 28.36%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 17.23% 4.29% 3.06% Highwoods Properties 19.19% 6.41% 2.73%

Volatility & Risk

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and Highwoods Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.81 $2.06 million $0.19 27.21 Highwoods Properties $828.93 million 2.94 $159.06 million $1.47 15.75

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Global Self Storage on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P. Gibson in 1994 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

