Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.90.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $91.12 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

