Financial Review: Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) and Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) and Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Partner Communications has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05% Millicom International Cellular 3.15% 1.85% 0.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Partner Communications and Millicom International Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Partner Communications and Millicom International Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Millicom International Cellular 0 3 1 0 2.25

Millicom International Cellular has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Millicom International Cellular’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Millicom International Cellular is more favorable than Partner Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Partner Communications and Millicom International Cellular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.75 $37.00 million $0.36 12.22 Millicom International Cellular $5.62 billion 0.33 $177.00 million $1.51 12.15

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications. Millicom International Cellular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Partner Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats Partner Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partner Communications

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.