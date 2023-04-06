Critical Review: LiveRamp (RAMP) & Its Competitors

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 152 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LiveRamp to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 519 3047 5053 75 2.54

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 34.76%. Given LiveRamp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $589.68 million -$33.83 million -13.03 LiveRamp Competitors $916.82 million -$50.45 million -7.86

This table compares LiveRamp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LiveRamp’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23% LiveRamp Competitors -133.85% -1,688.45% -11.24%

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

