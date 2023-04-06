Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $58.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTOIY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Neste Oyj stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.2322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

