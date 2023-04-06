Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several brokerages have commented on AMLX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $1,116,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,489,849.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,141 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMLX stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

