Head-To-Head Comparison: Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) versus Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Entertainment and Seiko Epson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Entertainment $822.96 million 1.47 -$173.37 million N/A N/A Seiko Epson $10.06 billion 0.54 $754.66 million $1.08 6.57

Seiko Epson has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Seiko Epson 7.33% 13.82% 7.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Universal Entertainment and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Entertainment and Seiko Epson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Seiko Epson shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Entertainment has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seiko Epson beats Universal Entertainment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines. In addition, it operates casino, hotel, food and beverage, retail and leasing, entertainment, and real estate development businesses. The company was formerly known as Aruze Corp. and changed its name to Universal Entertainment Corporation in November 2009. Universal Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others. The Visual Communications segment offers 3LCD projectors, HTPS-TFT panels for 3LCD projectors, smart eyewear and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches, watch movements, sensing equipment, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, CMOS LSIs, metal powders, surface finishing and others. The company was founded on May 18, 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

