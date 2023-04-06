Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$205.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

FNV stock opened at C$206.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 27.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$187.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$182.62. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$151.08 and a one year high of C$213.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

