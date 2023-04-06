DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.69.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Insider Transactions at DocuSign
In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $105.94.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
