DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.69.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in DocuSign by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $105.94.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.