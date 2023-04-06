EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

