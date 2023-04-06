Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $57.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

