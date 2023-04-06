Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$119.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.47 and a 1-year high of C$148.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.60.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.