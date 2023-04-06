Brokerages Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $66.79

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.43.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. Ameresco has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Ameresco’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

