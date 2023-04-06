Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Shares of EXR opened at $160.02 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.32.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

