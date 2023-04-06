Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Bank of America

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

SABR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Sabre Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SABR stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

