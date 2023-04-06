Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) PT Lowered to $1.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 326.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONCT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

ONCT stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

