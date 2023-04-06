Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) PT Lowered to $1.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 326.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONCT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
ONCT stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
