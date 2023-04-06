Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 209.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATNM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 197,494 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
