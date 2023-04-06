Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 209.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATNM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 197,494 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.