CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.
Shares of CSGS stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $66.58.
CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
