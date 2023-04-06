UBS Group Lowers MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target to $3.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Performance

MarketWise stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MarketWise

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in MarketWise by 74.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,844 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in MarketWise by 473.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 277.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 411,749 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 302,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.