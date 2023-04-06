UBS Group Lowers MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target to $3.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
MarketWise Stock Performance
MarketWise stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
