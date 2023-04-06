Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $61.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NYSE:EHC opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,423,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,575,000 after buying an additional 104,492 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

