Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

TECK stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

