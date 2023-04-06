ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ASR Nederland Stock Performance
Shares of ASRRF stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. ASR Nederland has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.
About ASR Nederland
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASR Nederland (ASRRF)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.