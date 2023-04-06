BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,585.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,586 shares of company stock valued at $965,598. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,327,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 961,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3,523.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 885,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 860,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,781,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile



A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

