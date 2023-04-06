Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day moving average is $128.27. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

