StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

