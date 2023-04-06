Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voce Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 606,520 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

