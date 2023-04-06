Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Aegon by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aegon by 42.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

