Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.
Aegon Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.89.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
