EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EchoStar by 159.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 309.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.