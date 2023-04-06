StockNews.com Downgrades MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Buy

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
MYR Group Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity
In other MYR Group news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,313,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
