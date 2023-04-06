StockNews.com Downgrades MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Buy

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

