Belite Bio’s (BLTE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

