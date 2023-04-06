Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.86. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $11.88.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
