Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $250.00 at Bank of America

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $190.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.67. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.