Daiwa Capital Markets Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $215.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Daiwa Capital Markets from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.18.

Baidu stock opened at $144.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.19.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,205,000. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

