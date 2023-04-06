Morgan Stanley Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $136.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.