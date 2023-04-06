Stephens Begins Coverage on Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

ABCB opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,995 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

