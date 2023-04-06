Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.82.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. Research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,098,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.