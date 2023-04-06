Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

