Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $32,166.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,898 shares of company stock worth $48,280. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

