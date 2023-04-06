Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Financial Survey

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -167.84% -11.51% -8.25% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and Locafy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 1.39 -$253.20 million ($1.16) -0.78 Locafy $3.06 million 2.77 -$3.69 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Locafy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms.

14.4% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bitfarms and Locafy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitfarms currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.05%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Locafy.

Summary

Locafy beats Bitfarms on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

