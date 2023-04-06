Analysts Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Target Price at $59.20

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,675,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,732,000 after purchasing an additional 141,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

