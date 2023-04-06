Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.39.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$22.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.03 and a 1-year high of C$27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

