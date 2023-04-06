Reviewing Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) & Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Rating) and Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Pharming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Pharming Group 6.65% 1.08% 0.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Pharming Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pharming Group $205.62 million 3.77 $13.67 million $0.19 62.16

Analyst Ratings

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Addex Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Addex Therapeutics and Pharming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharming Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pharming Group has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 225.99%. Given Pharming Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pharming Group is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharming Group has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pharming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pharming Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pharming Group beats Addex Therapeutics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Pharming Group

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.